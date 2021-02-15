Israeli Bulldozers Infiltrate into Gaza Border Territory

Gaza, MINA – Israeli army bulldozers on Monday morning carried out a small-scale attack to the east of the city of Jabalia in the north of the blockaded Gaza Strip by infiltrating the border.

According to local sources, as quoted by the Palestine Information Center (PIC), six armored bulldozers moved from a military post behind the security fence towards the border area east of Jabalia and began digging and leveling a patch of land.

Meanwhile, army ground units stood guard behind fences and drones provided cover for infiltrating troops.

The eastern border area of ​​Gaza has been repeatedly hit by Israeli military attacks and gunfire, various violations are continuously carried out for reasons that are not clear. (T/RE1)

