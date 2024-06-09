Select Language

Israeli Attack on Nuseirat Refugee Camp Kills Several Hostages

Gaza, MINA – Hamas’ military wing on Saturday said that the Israeli army attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip killed some Israeli hostages, Anadolu Agency reports.

Earlier in the day, Israel said that it rescued four Israeli hostages from the central Gaza Strip after a military operation in the refugee came.

“What the Zionist enemy carried out in the Nuseirat area in the heart of the Strip is a compound war crime, and the first who suffered from it are hostages,” Al-Qassam Brigades’ spokesman Abu Obaida said in a post on Telegram.

“The enemy succeeded in releasing some of its hostages by committing horrific massacres, but at the same time, killed some of them during the operation,” he said, without mentioning a specific number.

Abu Obaida said that “the operation will pose a great danger to the enemy hostages, and it will have a severe impact on their conditions and lives.”

Earlier, the Hamas-run Government Media Office said that at least 210 Palestinians were killed and more than 400 injured in severe Israeli airstrikes targeting Nuseirat refugee camp, areas east of Deir al-Balah, and al-Bureij and al-Maghazi camps in central Gaza, coinciding with a sudden incursion of vehicles east and northwest of Nuseirat. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

