Israeli Airstrikes Kill 10 Palestinians in Nuseirat Camp

Gaza, MINA – A devastating series of Israeli airstrikes targeted on Sunday morning residential areas in Gaza City and the Nuseirat refugee camp, resulting in the killing of 10 civilians and injuries to dozens more.

As reported by Palestinian News Agency Wafa, that an airstrike hit a house in the Sabra neighborhood in southern Gaza City, killing eight civilians and injuring others.

Airstrikes also struck near the power station in Nuseirat refugee camp, central Gaza, claiming the lives of two more civilians and injuring several others.

Additionally, Israeli artillery targeted western and southern areas of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the region.

The Israeli occupation military destroyed several homes in the Brazil neighborhood, south of Rafah.

The ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza since October 7th of last year has so far resulted in 37,551 documented Palestinian casualties, with 85,911 injured, the majority of whom are children and women. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)