Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

At Least 14 Palestinians Martyred in Latest Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

3 Views

Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza, MINA – At least 14 Palestinians were martyred on Sunday in a new wave of Israeli airstrikes targeting multiple areas of the Gaza Strip, according to local medical sources, Anadolu Agency reported.

In the central city of Deir al-Balah, an Israeli drone strike hit a vehicle, killing seven people, including six brothers from the same family.

Another Israeli strike in the city targeted the headquarters of the Zakat Committee of the Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs, resulting in three more fatalities and several injuries.

In the northern Gaza town of Jabalia, a woman lost her life in another drone attack, while Israeli shelling near Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah injured several displaced civilians who were sheltering in tents.

Also Read: Israel Admits to Attack Gaza Baptist Hospital

In Khan Younis, located in southern Gaza, two Palestinians were killed when fighter jets targeted a residential home and a tent sheltering displaced persons. Meanwhile, a child succumbed to injuries sustained in an earlier strike on the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City.

Shelling was also reported across various parts of the enclave, including an attack on a power plant in the Nuseirat refugee camp, though no injuries were immediately reported.

Since October 2023, over 50,900 Palestinians mostly women and children have been killed in the ongoing Israeli military campaign in Gaza. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: UN: Over 60,000 Children in Gaza Suffering from Malnutrition

TagAl-Ahli Baptist Hospital Deir al-Balah Gaza genocide case humanitarian crisis ICC arrest warrants ICJ Israeli airstrikes Jabalia Khan Younis Netanyahu Nuseirat refugee camp Palestinian Casualties war crimes Yoav Gallant

