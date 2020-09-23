Israeli Ambassador to Leave The UNGA, Erdogan Criticizes Israel

New York, MINA – Israeli Ambasssador to the United Nation Gilad Erdan left the UN General Assemby (UNGA) season in New York when listened to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s speech which criticized Israel and condemn it. Anadolu Agency reported on Wednesday.

Erdogan condemned Israeli action against Palestinians such as oppression, violence, and intimidation.

“The dirty hands of Israel continue to destroy the holy city of Jerusalem, the holy places of the three major religions coexisting,” Erdogan said.

Erdogan explained the Palestinian people have continued to oppose Israeli acts of oppression, violence, and intimidation for more than half a century.

“Now, because of the rejection of the surrender documents, which are trying to impose on Palestine the name ‘Deal of the Century’, Israel is accelerating its annexation of Palestinian territories with the help of its collaborators,” he said.

Erdogan stressed Turkey will not support any plan that the Palestinian people do not agree with.

“The participation some country in this region in the game means nothing but serve Israel efforts to erode basic international parameters,” he explained.

The countries who want to open embassies in Jerusalem are an action that violate United Nations Resolutions, International Law and make the conflict more complicated.

Erdogan stressed that the conflict will just be resolved with establishing Palestine State of a “Sovereign” based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

“Looking for a solution other than this is futile, one sided and unfair,” he concluded. (T/Hju/RE1)

