Israeli Airstrikes Target Civil Defense Hospital, Headquarters in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces bombed the civil defense headquarters in the Daraj neighborhood of Gaza City, and continued their attacks on the Al-Awda, Al-Indonesian, and Kamal Adwan hospitals, Palestine Chronicle reported.

Many people were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Tuesday, and a humanitarian aid convoy was looted by gangs linked to the occupation after the Israeli air force killed security personnel guarding it, Al-Jazeera reported.

The Israeli bombardment of the Civil Defense headquarters in the Al-Daraj neighborhood of Gaza led to the deaths of a Civil Defense member and his son, along with several civilians being injured.

Major Mahmoud Basal, a spokesman for the Gaza Civil Defense, confirmed that the Israeli occupation forces prevented rescue teams from operating and helping residents in need.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military intensified its attacks on Gaza’s health sector, besieging and directly targeting the Indonesian, Kamal Adwan, and Al-Awda hospitals, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

The ministry stated that Israeli airstrikes targeted all departments of Kamal Adwan Hospital, causing extensive damage. Shrapnel has spread throughout the hospital, creating a terrible sound and significant damage.

Israeli vehicles reportedly fired at Kamal Adwan Hospital, located in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza, and used robots and explosive barrels to destroy surrounding buildings.

The ongoing attacks have left 20 medical staff and patients injured, with major damage to the hospital’s structure, according to the facility’s director, Dr. Hussam ABu Safiya.

At Al-Awda Hospital, located in Tal al-Zaatar east of Jabaliya in northern Gaza, Israeli warplanes launched fierce airstrikes, accompanied by intense tank fire. This resulted in fires in nearby homes and damage to the central medicine warehouse.

Hospital officials also confirmed that shelling hit the Al-Awda and Indonesia hospitals, causing damage and sparking fear among patients inside. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)