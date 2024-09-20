Israeli Airstrikes on Beirut Kill Eight People

Beirut, MINA – Lebanon’s health ministry says at least eight people have been killed and 59 wounded in an Israeli air attack on a southern suburb of the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) reported that five children were among the casualties from the attack on a building in Jamous Street, southern Beirut, on Friday.

According to Al Jazeera, the agency said that a F-35 jet hit the residential area with two attacks.

The Israeli military said it has carried out a “targeted strike” in the Lebanese capital, claiming to have hit near key Hezbollah facilities in Dahiyeh.

“The [Israeli military] conducted a targeted strike in Beirut. At this moment, there are no changes in the Home Front Command defensive guidelines,” it said, providing no further details.

Al Jazeera’s Zeina Khodr, reporting from Beirut, said Dahiyeh is considered a Hezbollah stronghold.

“This is a major escalation. We are getting reports this could be a targeted assassination,” she said.

“It is not the first time that Beirut’s southern suburb is targeted, but images emerging from the scene show a building almost totally destroyed, so it is likely there will be civilian casualties.” (T/RE1/P2)

