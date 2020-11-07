Israel to Hold Military Exercises in Jordan Valley

West Bank, MINA – The Israeli military plans to hold exercises in the Jordan Valley. Several Palestinian communities living there were ordered to evacuate their homes.

The website of the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that a Tubas city government official, Mutaz Bisahara, revealed that Israeli forces had stormed the villages of al-Farisiya, al-Burj, and al-Mayta. At least, 14 families have been ordered to flee their homes on Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

The Israeli army also ordered a villager to evacuate his house and move his tent at al-Farisiya. The reason is that there is room for the tanks to move.

The Jordan Valley is a piece of fertile land that stretches west along the Jordan River. The territory is home to some 65,000 Palestinians and makes up about 30 percent of the West Bank.

Since 1967, when Israeli soldiers occupied the West Bank, Israel has transferred at least 11,000 Jews to the Jordan Valley. Some of the settlements in which they live are built almost entirely on private Palestinian land.

The Israeli military has also designated about 46 percent of the Jordan Valley as a closed military zone since the start of the occupation in June 1967. Israel has used the pretext of military exercises to forcibly evict Palestinian families living there.

About 6,200 Palestinians live in 38 communities in places earmarked for military use. They must obtain permission from the Israeli authorities to enter and live in the community concerned. (T/RE1)

