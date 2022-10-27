Israel Targets Abolition of Palestinian Education Curriculum

Al-Quds, MINA – The Israeli Occupation Authority is targeting the abolition of the Palestinian curriculum in Al-Quds (East Jerusalem) schools.

The Israeli occupation forces on Wednesday raided Al-Iman schools in Al-Quds and searched students’ bags, looking for Palestinian curriculum textbooks, Palinfo reported.

The head of the Al-Aqsa Awqaf and Heritage Academy, Sheikh Najeh Bakirat, in a press statement stressed, Al-Quds residents will continue to adhere to the Palestinian education curriculum. They will remain the bearers of Palestinian identity, despite the Israeli occupation plans that seek to hijack the Palestinian educational process.

A number of parents of students in Al-Quds organized a protest in front of the Ibrahimiya High School in Al-Quds, as a form of solidarity for Al-Iman schools and as a protest against the ongoing violations by the Israeli occupation of the educational process in Palestine. .

Demonstrators expressed their rejection of the actions of a team from the Israeli occupation government’s Ministry of Education who stormed the Al-Iman school on Wednesday morning, and searched students’ bags for Palestinian curriculum textbooks.

Parents of students in Al-Quds distributed Palestinian curriculum to their children on 17 September. This was done in response to the Israeli occupation authorities’ decision to revoke school permits, on the pretext that the Palestinian curriculum contains inflammatory material.

At the end of last July, the Israeli occupation canceled the permits of six schools in the city of Al-Quds, under the pretext of teaching content “incitement against (Israel).”

The decision targets Al-Iman schools in its five branches, with a student population of around 1,755 at primary and secondary levels, in addition to Ibrahimia College, with around 288 students. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)