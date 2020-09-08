Israel Settlers Hit A Palestine Child in Al Khalil

Al-Khalil, MINA – An illegal Israel settler hit a Palestinian child on Sunday night near the Kiryat Arba settlement built on Al-Khalil Land, the occupied West Bank.

Witnesses reported as quoted from Palinfo, a settler hit the child with his vehicle, causing the child to be declared lightly injured.

“The illegal settlers fled from the scene towards the Kiryat Arba settlement,” the report said.

The Palestinian medical team provided first aid to the injured child before taking him to the hospital for further treatment.

The Israel occupation authorities are not usually responsible for such incidents with either military or settler vehicles. They refused to provide any compensation to the injured.

The cities of Al-Khalil, Al-Zawiya and Al-Lubban Sharqiyya near Nablus were the most common areas to experience these incidents, and many of them resulted in the death or injury of Palestinians and most of the perpetrators of the collisions were unidentified settlers. (T/Hju/RE1)

