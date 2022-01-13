Israel Re-arrests Two Palestinians as They Walked Out of Prison

Jerusalem, MINA – Two Palestinian freedom fighters were re-arrested today, Thursday, the minute they walked out of the Israeli Naqab desert prison after serving their eight-year prison sentence for their resistance of the Israeli occupation.

Wafa reported that the Israeli security re-arrested Basel Obeidat and Anas Oweist, both 28 years of age from occupied East Jerusalem’s Jabal al-Mukabber neighborhood, as they walked out of prison after completing their eight-year sentence.

Their families were anxiously awaiting their release to celebrate with them, said the correspondent, and were disappointed with the news of their re-arrest.

Israel often re-arrests Palestinians after their release to disrupt the family and neighborhood celebration of their freedom and holds them for a couple of days while threatening them of re-arrest if they allow the celebrations to take place. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)