Israel-Palestine Agree to Ceasefire

Gaza, MINA – An Egyptian-brokered ceasefire has been reached between Israel and Palestinian factions, ending the 11-day Gaza war.

The Middle East News Agency (MENA) reported that Thursday evening (20/5), a “joint and simultaneous” ceasefire came into effect Friday morning at 2:00 (Palestinian local time).

Aljazeera television station also reported that the Egyptian side as a mediator had informed the Hamas leader, Ismail Haniya, who lives in Qatar, that the ceasefire came into effect at 02.00 Friday morning.

The Israeli government in its press statement conveyed that it accepted an unconditional mutual ceasefire in accordance with the Egyptian proposal.

In addition, “Cairo will send two security delegations to Tel Aviv and the Palestinian territories to follow up on executive steps in implementing the ceasefire agreement and agreeing on future steps that can maintain permanent stability in the situation.”

The agreement was also announced during the emergency meeting of the Israeli mini cabinet for political and security affairs led by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Israeli defense ministry building in Tel Aviv late Thursday, which finally voted in favor of a ceasefire to end aggression against Gaza.

The Gaza war which lasted for 11 days has claimed 234 victims of Palestinian concern, including 65 young children and 39 women and 1900 injured. From the Israeli side 12 were killed and 600 injured. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)