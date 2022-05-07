Israel Officials and Journalists Calls to Assassinate Yahya Sinwar in Response to Operation Elad

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli Knesset members and journalists called for the assassination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in the Gaza Strip, following the “Elad” operation near Tel Aviv on Thursday evening, which resulted in the killing of three settlers and the injury of six others.

Israeli media published video clips of Sinwar’s recent speech, in which he called for the use of axes in carrying out the attacks, and considered it evidence of his responsibility for Operation El-Ad, after the perpetrators used an “ax” or “cleaver” to carry out the operation.

Extremist Knesset member Itamar Ben Gvir called on the Israeli Air Force to bombard the house of Sinwar in Gaza because he was the instigator of the attack.

The Israeli journalist, Yaron Schneider, also incited the assassination of Sinwar, saying, “Sinwar called a few days ago to carry out operations with axes, which are practical tools for Elad operation.”

The Secretary of the Religious Zionism Party, Yehuda Field, also called to assassinate Sinwar tonight in retaliation for the operation.

The correspondent of the Hebrew Walla website, Amir Bakhbut, said that the operation was an implementation of what Sinwar wanted, referring to his last speech.

The former spokesman for the occupation army, Avi Benyahu, demanded the assassination of Sinwar, and a number of other Palestinian resistance leaders.

In contrast to the calls to assassinate Sinwar, the military analyst in the Hebrew Channel 13, Alon Ben-David, had another opinion, expressing it by saying, “We can assassinate Sinwar tomorrow morning, but I do not think that his assassination will lead to stopping the operations.”

For his part, the specialist in Israeli affairs, Saleh Al-Naami, indicated that “the Zionist commentators are competing with each other in calling for the assassination of Sinwar.”

Al-Naami explained that many in “Israel” consider Sinwar personally responsible for Operation Eliad and the recent wave of operations.

In response to the occupation’s threats, Ismail Haniyeh, head of the Hamas political bureau, said, “The enemy’s threats to assassinate leaders will not deter us from defending our land and our sanctity, our right to return, and the liberation of our prisoners.”

Yesterday evening, 3 Israeli settlers were killed, and 6 others were wounded in a stabbing and shooting attack that took place in the Elad area, east of Tel Aviv.

The occupation police are still conducting extensive searches and combing the place of the operation in search of the perpetrators, and are reporting for fear of their arrival in the West Bank. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)