Israel Narrows Gaza Fishing Zone

Tel Aviv, MINA – Residents in Gaza launched incendiary balloons into southern Israel on Sunday afternoon, setting off a number of fires, an investigator for the Israel Fire and Rescue Service said.

In response to the arson attacks, Israel announced it would narrow in half the fishing zone in the Gaza Strip, from 12 nautical miles to six, effective immediately and until further notice on Sunday evening, The Times of Israel reported.

Prior to the May conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant groups in Gaza, Palestinian fishermen could operate up to 15 nautical miles from the coast.

“This follows the launch of incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory, which is a violation of Israeli sovereignty,” Israel’s military liaison for Palestine, Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, said in a statement.

According to the fire department, three small fires broke out in the Eshkol region of southern Israel, in the first arson attacks from the Gaza Strip since early July.

No injuries or property damage were reported. Israel’s new government, sworn in in June, has responded to previous incendiary balloon attacks with air strikes against Hamas targets. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)