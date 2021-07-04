Reasoning to Respond to Incendiary Balloons, Israel Breaks Armistice

Flames can be seen from a distance when Israeli bombers attack Gaza (Photo: File/Maan)

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation again violated the ceasefire that had previously been agreed upon with the resistance groups, by carrying out a series of attacks on Gaza, Saturday midnight.

Israel says the air strikes were carried out in response to the launch of incendiary balloons flown from Gaza.

At midnight that night, occupation warplanes bombarded two resistance sites and agricultural land in Gaza City.

Sources in Gaza quoted by Maan reported that occupation aircraft targeted resistance sites in Netzarim, southwest of Gaza City, with four strikes.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza confirmed that the Israeli attack did not result in any injuries.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation army said in a statement it was striking resistance at a suspected missile launch site.

The attack was also in response to the launch of incendiary balloons that continued their attacks.

The Israeli occupation has also threatened to carry out bombing attacks again if incendiary balloons continue to be flown and cause damage to Jewish settlement areas. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)