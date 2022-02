Salfit, MINA – The Israeli military authorities today on Wednesday handed stop-work orders against a mosque, three houses and a shop in the northern West Bank village of Marda, north of Salfit city, according to the head of the Marda village council Murad Khuffash.

He said soldiers broke into the village and handed residents the stop-work orders for the structures that were still in the construction stage under the pretext they were being built in Area C, which is under full control by the Israeli military government, Wafa reported.

The order also affects an agricultural road used by the local villagers to reach their farms. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)