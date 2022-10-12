Israel Forces Attack Palestinian Citizens in Al-Arroub Refugee Camp

West Bank, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces shot and suffocated dozens of Palestinian citizens, during its military incursion at the entrance to Al-Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron, in the southern West Bank, MINA Contributor in Palestine reported on Wednesday.

The occupation forces invaded the camp and fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal, and tear gas at the Palestinian citizens and their homes, causing dozens of them to suffocate.

It is noteworthy that a comprehensive strike prevailed in the camp, in support of the Palestinians in Shuafat and Anata camps who are being besieged by the Israeli occupation forces for the fifth day in a row. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)