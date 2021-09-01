Israel Forces Arrest Palestinian School Principal in Jerusalem

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli occupation forces arrested a school principal and an administrative employee in Wadi Al-Joz neighborhood in occupied Jerusalem, and summoned two teachers on Wednesday.

Wafa reported that the occupation forces stormed the Secondary School for Young Muslim Women, during school hours, and arrested its principal, Ikram Al-Wahidi; Under the pretext of meeting with employees of the office of the Palestinian Ministry of Education.

The source added that these forces arrested the activities employee, Rana Obeidat, and seized a number of computers and files related to educational and administrative work.

The occupation forces also handed over two summonses to the two teachers, Lama Abu Al-Saud and Ghadeer Al-Jolani, to review their intelligence at the “Al-Maskobiya” interrogation and detention center.

In turn, the Ministry of Education condemned the occupation forces’ storming of the school, the arrest and intimidation of female students.

The “Education” called on all international human rights and human rights institutions and advocates of education to pressure the occupation authorities to stop these escalating violations. (T/RE1)

