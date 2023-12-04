Israel Expands Ground Invasion in Gaza’s Khan Younis

Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation forces expanded its ground invasion in Gaza and broke into the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, from the eastern border area in the Al-Qarara area, northeast of Khan Yunis, towards Salah al-Din Street

As quoted from Wafa on Monday, that the occupation vehicles were stationed near the Al-Mahathin Junction, amid heavy fire from warplanes and shelling from tanks, artillery, and aircraft.

Khan Yunis has been subjected to dozens of airstrikes and fire belts, especially the eastern area in the center of the city, killing at least 70 citizens and wounding hundreds, the majority of whom were children and women. A large number of them were transferred to the European and Nasser hospitals in the city, while there is still a large number of dead people under the rubble.

To be noted, there are hundreds of thousands of forcibly displaced people in Khan Younis who left their homes in Gaza City and the northern Gaza Strip, and are now facing the risk of getting killed due to the ongoing heavy occupation raids. (T/RE1/P2)

