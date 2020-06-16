Israel Demolishes Palestinian Apartments and Shops

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli occupation forces demolishes two apartments and four commercial shops in the Shuafat camp, northeast of occupied Jerusalem on Monday.

According to the sources local witnesses confirmed that Israeli police raided Ras Shihada neighborhood in the camp and cordoned it off before a bulldozer demolished two apartments besides to four storage places belonging to Ehab and Ossama Alqam.

“Each of the two apartments occupied an area of 160 square meters,” said local witness, WAFA reported.

Using the pretext of illegal building, Israel demolishes houses on a regular basis to restrict Palestinian expansion in occupied Jerusalem.

At the same time, the municipality and government build tens of thousands of housing units in illegal settlements in East Jerusalem for Jews with a goal to offset the demographic balance in favor of the Jewish settlers in the occupied city.

Although Palestinians in East Jerusalem, a part of the internationally recognized Palestinian Territory that has been subject to Israeli military occupation since 1967, they are denied their citizenship rights and are instead classified only as “residents” whose permits can be revoked if they move away from the city for more than a few years.

They are also discriminated against in all aspects of life including housing, employment and services, and are unable to access services in the West Bank due to the construction of Israel’s separation wall. (R/R6/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)