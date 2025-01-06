Israel Continues Its Genocidal War on Gaza, 12 Civilians Martyred

Gaza, MINA – At least 12 Palestinians were killed and several others injured on Sunday in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reports.

Three of them were killed when a drone targeted a motorcycle north of Rafah in southern Gaza, medical sources told Anadolu Agency.

In an airstrike on the Asdaa police station in Khan Younis, four Palestinians were killed at the Asdaa Police Station in Khan Younis, the sources added.

Two Palestinians were killed, and several others were injured when a group of civilians were targeted in Abasan Al-Kabira, east of Khan Younis.

Al-Awda Hospital said in a statement that an airstrike on a house belonging to the Abu Jarboa family in the Al-Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza killed two Palestinians.

In Gaza City, a Palestinian was killed, and several others were injured in an airstrike targeting a gathering of civilians in the Shujaiyya neighborhood, east of the city.

The Israeli army has continued its genocidal war in Gaza that has killed more than 45,800 victims, mostly women and children, since October 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire. (T/RE1/P2)

