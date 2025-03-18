Israel Consults with Trump Before Gaza Recent Strike: White House

Washington, MINA – White House Press Secretary Caroline Levitt stated that Israel consulted with the Trump administration regarding its recent strike on Gaza on Tuesday.

“Israel consulted with the Trump administration and the White House about their strike on Gaza tonight,” Levitt said in an interview with Fox News, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Israel’s occupation has continued its large-scale aggression against the Gaza Strip early Tuesday morning, after a ceasefire break of nearly two months, resulting in hundreds of casualties.

The latest attack has claimed over 200 Palestinian lives, many of whom were women and children, according to Gaza’s Ministry of Health.

In response to the recent attack, Hamas described Israel’s actions as “dangerous” and a strike against helpless and trapped civilians, aimed at sabotaging the ceasefire agreement for Gaza. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

