Israel Closes Jalmah, Karem Abu Salem Crossing

West Bank, MINA – Israeli defense minister Beny Gantz on Thursday decided to close the Jalmah crossing near Jenin, the northern West Bank and Karem Abu Salem which is devoted to the traffic of goods to Gaza.

As quoted from Palinfo, Gantz decided to close the two crossings completely, stop operations, and special visas for residents of Kafr Dan village, even for work purposes, for an undetermined time.

According to Israel’s 124 website, in early July, the Israeli side suspended entry visas for residents of the village of Ramanah, which is close to Jenin for three weeks, after two of its residents launched an attack near the Elad settlement.

It was stated that two Palestinians, Abdul Rahman Hani Abid (22) and Ahmad Aiman ​​Ibrahim Abid (23) died after a gun clash with the Israeli military near the Jalmah crossing, after killing an Israeli military officer.

Meanwhile, the Karem Abu Salem crossing, the only crossing for goods to Gaza, is often closed by the Israeli side, making it difficult for residents to get the goods they need. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)