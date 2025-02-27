SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Hamas Hands Over Four Israeli Hostage Corpses from Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

21 Views

Hamas Fighters (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Hamas Fighters (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas handed over the corpses of four Israeli hostages on Wednesday night in accordance with a ceasefire agreement and prisoner exchange from Gaza, Anadolu Agency reported.

The office of the Israeli Prime Minister announced on Thursday that it had received coffins containing the bodies of the four hostages, which were handed over by Hamas to the Red Cross.

Initial identification procedures have begun to confirm the identities of the corpses.

Earlier, Channel 7 Israel reported that the Red Cross had delivered the bodies to Israeli soldiers at the Karem Abu Salem crossing, marking the final stage of the prisoner exchange agreement under the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal.

Also Read: Israel Frees 596 Palestinians to Gaza, West Bank, and Egypt

An Israeli forensic team arrived at the Kerem Shalom border crossing with Gaza to prepare for the receipt of the corpses and carry out preliminary identification.

In exchange, a bus carrying dozens of Palestinian prisoners arrived at the Cultural Palace in Ramallah, West Bank.

This release was part of the delayed seventh wave of the prisoner exchange deal between Hamas and Israel.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that the four corpses were returned “without Hamas ceremony.”

Also Read: Dozens of Palestinian Prisoners Released by Israel Arrive in the West Bank

The first phase of the Gaza agreement took effect on January 19, halting the Israeli war, which had killed more than 48,300 people, mostly women and children, and left the region in ruins.

So far, 25 Israeli hostages and eight corpses have been released from Gaza in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners under the first phase of the ceasefire agreement. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Freed Israeli Captive Blames Netanyahu For Bombing Hostages in Gaza

TagBenjamin Netanyahu ceasefire Gaza Gaza agreement Hamas hostage exchange Israel Israeli Prime Minister Israeli war Karem Abu-Salem Kerem Shalom miraj news agency Palestinian prisoners prisoner release prisoner swap Ramallah Red Cross

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Israel Frees Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Frees 596 Palestinians to Gaza, West Bank, and Egypt

  • 2 hours ago
Hamas Fighters (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Hands Over Four Israeli Hostage Corpses from Gaza

  • 3 hours ago
Israel Releases Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Dozens of Palestinian Prisoners Released by Israel Arrive in the West Bank

  • 5 hours ago
Palestinians Return to di Gaza (photo: Quds Press)
Palestine

14,000 Gaza Residents Missing and 3,000 Detained by Israel

  • 12 hours ago
Palestine

Hamas Calls for Resistance Against Israel’s Plan to Take Control Ibrahimi Mosque

  • 13 hours ago
Palestine

Hamas Condemns Israeli Plan to Restrict Palestinians’ Access to Al-Aqsa Mosque

  • 22 hours ago
Load More
International

Egypt to Host Arab Summit on Gaza Reconstruction

  • Tuesday, 18 February 2025 - 23:01 WIB
Indonesia

Ministry of Religious Affairs Supports Presidential Program for Teacher Welfare

  • Sunday, 16 February 2025 - 14:46 WIB
Photo: Brookings.edu
Europe

Zelenskyy Rejects Any Agreement between US and Russia without Kyiv

  • Monday, 17 February 2025 - 10:49 WIB
UN Reminds Unprecedented Humanitarian Catastrophe Unfolding in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Israel Allow only Six Small Machines to Clear Rubble in Gaza

  • Thursday, 20 February 2025 - 11:23 WIB
Europe

Muslim Students of France Opposes Hijab Ban in Sports

  • Thursday, 20 February 2025 - 12:05 WIB
Israel Releases Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas, Israel Reach Agreement to Resolve Delay of Palestinian Prisoner Releases

  • Wednesday, 26 February 2025 - 14:36 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Parliament Calls for Strengthened Oversight of International Aid

  • Sunday, 16 February 2025 - 14:49 WIB
Israeli Occupation Forces (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

For 24 Consecutive Days, Israel Continues Aggression against Tulkarem

  • Wednesday, 19 February 2025 - 23:19 WIB
Indonesia

Quran and Islamic Classical Text Reading Course Launched for Ramadan 1446 H

  • Thursday, 20 February 2025 - 21:09 WIB
Palestine

Israel Forcibly Shuts Down UNRWA School in Jerusalem

  • Wednesday, 19 February 2025 - 09:18 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us