Israel Burning Homes and Shelters in Northern Gaza Strip

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation army launched extensive attacks in the northern Gaza Strip, targeting homes and shelters by burning and bombing them, civil defence teams have said.

Spokesperson Mahmoud Basal said that the intensive Israeli attacks aim to displace residents from northern Gaza and empty ​​urban areas, Middle East Monitor reports.

He explained that what is happening in the city of Jabalia is “ethnic cleansing and the elimination of all the elements of life.”

Basal noted that the bodies of dozens of Palestinians still remain under the rubble as a result of the intensive Israeli bombing in the north, increasing the scale of the humanitarian disaster witnessed by the region.

On 6 October, the Israeli army announced the start of its invasion of the northern Gaza Strip under the pretext of “preventing Hamas from regaining its strength in the area”. The Palestinians say that Israel wants to occupy the governorate and displace its residents.

Since then it has tightened its siege on the area banning the entry of food, water and medicines. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)