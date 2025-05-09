SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israel Blocks Entry of International Medical Teams into Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

The MER-C EMT team carries out operations to assist genocide victims at Al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Gaza, MINA – Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders) announced on Thursday that Israeli authorities have recently denied entry to international medical teams, exacerbating Gaza’s already dire healthcare crisis, Palestine Chronicle reported.

In its statement, MSF highlighted that Gaza has only a limited number of plastic surgeons, who are unable to cope with the overwhelming number of wounded people in need of reconstructive surgeries. The situation has become especially critical since Israel resumed its military operations on Khan Yunis on March 18, leading to a fivefold increase in burn victims.

MSF reported that the recovery of burn patients is being severely hindered by a critical shortage of essential medicines and medical supplies caused by the Israeli blockade on goods entering the besieged territory.

The organization further raised alarm over the growing number of malnourished children, attributing the crisis to what it described as Israel’s deliberate starvation campaign against the Gaza population.

Also Read: UNRWA Warns of Unprecedented Hunger Crisis in Gaza

Meanwhile, Dr. Mohamed Abu Salmiya, director of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, told Al Jazeera on Wednesday that hospital staff are forced to apply triage protocols due to overwhelming patient loads. He warned that Gaza’s remaining hospitals are on the brink of collapse and will be forced to shut down within days unless fuel and resources are urgently delivered. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel Drops 100,000 Tons of Explosives on Gaza, Erasing 2,200 Families

News Channel

