Palestinian Fighters Attack Zionist Military Base near Jabalia

Gaza, MINA – Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas Islamic Resistance Movement, announced that it attacked the Zionist military operations command headquarters in northern Gaza near Jabalia Camp.

Al-Qassam said in a brief statement on Wednesday evening that its fighters were involved in a firefight, which caused deaths and injuries among Israeli forces.

The state media office in the Gaza Strip reported on Tuesday that the Israeli occupation army has killed more than 770 residents and injured more than 1,000 others and hundreds of people are missing in Jabalia camp, Al-Balad and its surroundings in the past 19 days.

Reports also stated that the occupation forces arrested more than 200 residents, including women, while dozens of others lost contact with their families in the northern Gaza Strip.

The report added that more than 100,000 wounded and sick people in the northern Gaza Strip are in need of urgent and rapid medical care. Medical aid is currently unavailable because the occupation destroyed health infrastructure and equipment.

“Occupation forces are also targeting medical staff, killing and injuring many of them. Among the most recent was the execution of doctor Muhammad Ghanem, who worked at Kamal Adwan Hospital,” the report continued. (T/RE1/P2)

