Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

UK Foreign Secretary Says Gaza War Must End Now

sajadi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy (photo: Quds Press)
London, MINA – UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Monday, called for an immediate end to the war in the Gaza Strip.

Lammy emphasized that there is no military solution to the months-long conflict, Quds Press reported.

Lammy sharply criticized the Israeli government, noting there are “serious questions” regarding the military justification for attacks that have killed starving children in Gaza.

He added that the actions of the Israeli government are “doing untold damage to [Israel’s] standing in the world.”

He also urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to heed the wishes of 82 percent of the Israeli public, who are strongly demanding a ceasefire.

Commenting on proposed forced displacement plans by Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Katz, Lammy described such plans as “cruel,” stressing that they “must not happen,” and that his country firmly condemns them. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

