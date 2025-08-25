SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Istanbul Gaza Conference Warns of Israel’s Three Types of War

Istanbul Gaza Conference (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza, MINA – The Gaza conference in Istanbul entered its third day on Sunday with intensive workshops on Democracy and Freedom Island, where scholars and delegates from over 50 countries addressed what they termed Israel’s “three types of war” against Gaza: military aggression, starvation siege, and global humiliation through international silence.

In a joint statement, the International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS) emphasized that Gaza faces not only brutal destruction and famine but also a test of universal humanity.

“The issue of Gaza and Jerusalem is not only a matter of faith for Muslims but a universal duty for every free person,” the statement read, as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

Eymen Zeydan, head of the International Jerusalem Institution’s Türkiye chapter, warned of an urgent threat to Al-Aqsa Mosque, noting that increased raids are expected during upcoming Jewish festivals in September and October. He called for actionable initiatives, proposing a multi-faith humanitarian ship carrying milk for Gaza’s children to symbolize global solidarity.

The conference, titled “Islamic and Humanitarian Responsibility: Gaza,” also featured workshops on the roles of scholars, governments, businesses, and media in supporting Palestine. Delegates stressed that Muslim countries must move beyond declarations to tangible actions, with Zeydan noting, “The problem is not in ideas; it is in will.”

The gathering is set to conclude on August 29 with the “Istanbul Declaration,” which organizers say will outline concrete steps for political, humanitarian, and legal support for Gaza. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tagal-Aqsa mosque Gaza conference humanitarian crisis International Solidarity Israeli war on Gaza istanbul Istanbul Declaration Muslim scholars Palestine Starvation

