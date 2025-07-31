SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

UK and Palestinian Officials Discuss Concrete Steps Toward Recognizing State of Palestine

sajadi Editor : Widi - 9 hours ago

9 hours ago

5 Views

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy greets Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa following his speech at the High-Level International Conference on achieving a peaceful resolution to the Palestinian question and implementing a long-term sustainable peace, reviving the prospect of a two-state solution at the United Nations headquarters in New York, United States on July 29, 2025. [Selçuk Acar – Anadolu Agency]
New York, MINA – Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa met with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Tuesday to explore “practical, time-bound steps” toward the recognition of the State of Palestine, according to a statement from the Palestinian Foreign Ministry, Middle East Monitor reported.

The meeting occurred on the sidelines of the UN High-level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, held at the United Nations headquarters in New York. The conference began on Monday and concludes Wednesday.

Mustafa expressed appreciation for the UK’s evolving stance on the Palestinian issue and emphasized the importance of coordinated international efforts to support Palestine’s formal recognition. Both parties also discussed various areas of mutual concern and cooperation.

Earlier in the day, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan announced the adoption of a final document at the conference, describing it as a “comprehensive and implementable framework,” although specific contents were not disclosed. []

Also Read: Portugal to Recognize State of Palestine

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

