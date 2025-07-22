SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

UK and 24 Nations Urge Israel to End Gaza War Immediately

sajadi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Advocacy organizations in UK express solidarity with Palestine Action group File Photo of 'National March for Palestine' in London

London, MINA – The United Kingdom and 24 other nations issued a joint statement on Monday, urging Israel to immediately end its war in Gaza.

The statement criticized what they termed the “inhumane killing” of Palestinians, including hundreds near food distribution sites, Arab News reported.

In their joint declaration, they also condemned what they called the “gradual provision of aid” to Palestinians in Gaza, stating it was “horrifying” that over 800 civilians had died while seeking assistance.

The majority of those killed were around the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) sites, an entity backed by the United States and Israel to take over aid distribution in Gaza from UN-led networks.

Also Read: Bangladeshi Air Force Jet Crashes into School Campus, Killing 20

“The Israeli government’s model for aid delivery is dangerous, fuels instability, and robs Gazans of their human dignity,” said the foreign ministers of the two countries in a joint statement, represented by the UK and France. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: University of Florence Departments Initiate Academic Boycott of Israel

