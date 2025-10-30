Protesters in London Denounce Israeli Violations of Gaza Ceasefire

London, MINA – Hundreds of protesters gathered outside Downing Street in central London on Thursday to condemn Israel’s recent strikes on Gaza, which breached a US-brokered ceasefire deal with the Palestinian group Hamas, Anadolu Agency reported.

Chanting slogans calling for an end to the bombing and genocide in the besieged enclave, demonstrators also urged the UK government to halt arms sales to Israel.

Former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn joined the rally, criticizing Israel for continuing attacks despite the declared truce.

“Bombings in Gaza are still going on, and the people are still being denied food, aid, medicine, and electricity,” he said. “It is not peace for the people of Gaza.”

Corbyn vowed that protests would continue until Palestinians achieve genuine peace and freedom.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, Israeli forces have killed 211 people since the ceasefire took effect earlier this month. Since late Tuesday alone, Israeli strikes across Gaza have killed at least 104 people, including 46 children and 20 women, and injured 253 others, including 78 children, according to Doctors Without Borders.

More than 68,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched its attacks on October 7, 2023. Although the ceasefire, based on US President Donald Trump’s 20-point peace plan, was reached earlier this month, Israel has repeatedly violated the agreement, most recently this week.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

