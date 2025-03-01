Hamas Reiterates Its Commitment  to Implement All Ceasefire Agreement

Gaza, MINA – The Hamas Movement has reiterated its full commitment to implementing all ceasefire agreement provisions in its various stages, stressing that Israel must adhere to its obligations, Palestine Chronicle reported.

Hamas’s statement came in a press release on Friday, as the first phase of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement between Israel and the Palestinian resistance has been accomplished.

Hamas called on the mediators, the guarantors, and the international community to exert real pressure on Israel to compel it to implement the entire agreement, and to immediately start the second stage without delay or manipulation.

Israel has released 1,777 Palestinian prisoners, while the resistance set free 33 Israeli captives, including eight bodies.

However, Israel did not show commitment to the implementation of the human protocol, nor did it withdraw from the Palestinian-Egyptian border south of Rafah, and has been delaying the second stage talks.

Israeli occupation forces have also violated the ceasefire hundreds of times, which resulted in the martyrdom of more than 100 Palestinians and the injury of nearly a thousand others during the ceasefire period. ]]

