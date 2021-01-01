Israel Begins Construction of Inter-Settlement Roads in West Bank

Israel's road system in the Israeli-occupied West Bank with segregation for Israeli and Palestinian drivers (Photo: File / Alarabiya)

Ramallah, MINA – Israel’s Minister of Transport, Miri Regev, announced the initial steps for the construction of bypass projects on annexing Palestinian land in the northern West Bank, as a connecting road between settlements.

According to Israel’s Channel 7, Regev made the announcement during a joint visit with the head of the Jewish Settlement Council Yossi Dagan to the Al-Lubban area between Nablus and Ramallah.

As quoted from Palinfo on Friday, Regev several days ago approved a budget of 76 million shekels for the construction of this shortcut, which will devour thousands of dunums of agricultural land in the northern West Bank.

The new bypass road will later connect the illegal settlements south of Nablus and Salfit with the settlements west of Ramallah and will pass through the area near the villages of Al-Lubban Al-Gharbi and Rantis and eventually merge with Jalan 465 near Rantis Village. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)