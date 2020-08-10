Israel Attacks Palestinian Workers at Separation Wall

West Bank, MINA – Israeli occupation forces (IOF) on Sunday chased and attacked dozens of Palestinians with tear gas spray in Al-Khalil.

IOF attacked when dozens of Palestinians tried to enter Palestinian territories occupied since 1948 to work, through the gates of the separation wall.

Local sources said, as quoted by the Palestinian Information Center (Palinfo), a number of Palestinian workers had difficulty breathing due to inhaling tear gas.

“Palestinians are forcing their way into the occupied Palestinian territories because it is almost impossible to get a work permit from Israel, and because of the lack of job opportunities in the occupied West Bank,” the report said.

Hundreds of Palestinians seek work in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1948. They enter the area through the gates and holes they have made themselves in the separation wall.

During this difficult time, dozens of Palestinian workers have experienced difficulty in life, the risk of working under Israeli threats, being arrested, tortured, injured, and even shot dead by Israeli Zionist forces. (T/RE1).

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)