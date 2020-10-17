Israel Attacks Olive Harvest Event in Ramallah

Ramallah, MINA – At least three Palestinians were injured when Israeli occupation forces attacked farmers and activists who joined in harvesting olives in the village of Burqa, east of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank on Friday.

Walid Assaf Ministry, chairman of the Commission against Colonization and the Apartheid Wall, told the Palestinian National News Agency WAFA, the Israeli occupation forces fired rubber-coated bullets, tear gas canisters and stun grenades at farmers and activists to disperse them, injuring three of them.

Many of them also suffer from shortness of breath and weakness from inhaling tear gas.

That event, was called by the commision in response to Israel refusal to access Palestinian farmers to the olive farms they had planted in the area over the past few days and in response to a series of recent attacks by Israeli settlers in the area over the past week.

Assaf stressed that more similar events will be held in the coming days in an effort to strengthen the resilience of Palestinian farmers in the face of Israeli attempts to take over more Palestinian land for the benefit of illegal colonial settlement projects.

Attacks by Israeli forces and illegal settlers on Palestinian farmers always experience an increase in Jews during the annual olive harvest season (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)