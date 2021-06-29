Israel Allow Sends of Power Plant Fuel to Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Israel will allow send of Power Plant Fuel to needs in the Gaza Strip.

That is the latest easing, after Israel strengthened its blockade of Gaza following its conflict with Hamas last month.

“This decision has approved by the political echelons, and depends on the preservation of security stability,” said COGAT, the Israeli Military Agency that manages civilian affairs in the Palestinian territories. Quoted from Al Arabiya, on Monday, June 28.

The densely packed enclave, become home to some two million Palestinians, has been under an Israeli blockade since 2007.

Israel tightened restrictions in May during 11-day conflict with Hamas, the Islamist group that controls the Gaza Strip, leaving Gaza shortage of needed supplies, with electricity being restricted for several hours a day.