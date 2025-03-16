Rafah Halts Fuel Supply to Water Wells Amid Ongoing Crisis in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The municipality of Rafah in southern Gaza announced on Saturday that it has been forced to stop supplying fuel to private and agricultural water wells due to a severe fuel crisis.

This crisis has been ongoing for two weeks, caused by Israel’s closure of border crossings, which has prevented the entry of humanitarian aid, relief supplies, and other goods, Middle East Monitor reported.

Ahmed Al-Sufi, the mayor of Rafah, stated in a press release that the municipality had been providing fuel to operate 80 private and agricultural water wells, in addition to the main wells.

This was critical to ensuring water access for neighborhoods where Palestinians had returned, amid the worsening humanitarian conditions in the region.

With fuel supplies now depleted, the municipality has been forced to scale back essential services and suspend critical operations, threatening the lives of thousands and worsening the health and environmental crisis.

Sufi expressed grave concern over the consequences of the halted water supply, saying: “We are facing a looming humanitarian catastrophe.”

He also noted that the water crisis in Rafah has reached alarming levels, with no solutions in sight due to the continued closure of the border crossings by Israel.

“The deprivation of water exposes residents to severe health risks, especially when they are already suffering from extreme living conditions due to ongoing aggression and the siege,” Sufi added.

He appealed to international organizations and humanitarian bodies to intervene immediately, pressuring Israel to reopen the crossings and allow the entry of fuel and relief supplies to prevent further worsening of the situation.

A ceasefire has been in effect since January, halting Israel’s deadly assault on Gaza, which has claimed the lives of over 48,500 people, mostly women and children, since October 7, 2023, and left the enclave in ruins. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

