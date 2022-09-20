Islamic Organizations in India Call for Release of Kashmiri Scholars

Srinagar, MINA – In the midst of a series of arrests of prominent scholars, a delegation of clerics from Islamic organizations in India met with the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha on Monday and asked for the release of their scholars.

“We met with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and raised the issue of the arrest of several of our scholars, including Moulana Abdul Rashid Dawoodi,” Moulana Ghulam Rasool Hami told media after the meeting. As reported by Subah Kashmir.

He said Manoj Sinha of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appointed by India’s central government to rule in the Jammu and Kashmir region, gave a good and convincing response that would be taken into consideration.

He told Sinha that the arrests of several scholars had caused unrest among the public.

“We have demanded the release of all our scholars without delay, and hope they will be released soon,” he said.

He said all of the detained scholars and ustadz were not involved in political affiliation.

“We always put peace and prosperity first,” he said, when asked that authorities blamed the scholar for allegedly inciting young people to commit violence.

A member of the Ahlus Sunnah Muttahida Ulama added, the Al-Quran as the holy book of Muslims states, every human being in this universe is honorable. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)