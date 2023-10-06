UPA Conference: India Takes Rights of Kashmiri Citizens

Jammu, MINA – The United Peace Alliance (UPA) conference session in Jammu and Kashmir which is illegally occupied by India concluded that the Indian government has deprived the people of Kashmir of their rights since August 5 2019.

The Indian government led by Narendra Modi has turned the region into a huge prison and deprived local residents of all political, democratic and human rights. Kashmir Media Service reported on Thursday.

The conference titled “Prevailing Socio-Political Scenario in Kashmir” was organized by the United Peace Alliance (UPA), a coalition of political and social organizations, and was attended by lawyers, journalists, representatives of political, social and trade organizations.

The speakers expressed deep concern over the Modi regime’s efforts to change the demographic composition of occupied Kashmir.

They say Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party government has pursued a communal and anti-Muslim agenda in the Kashmir region.

They say Indian Hindus have been given IIOJK domicile certificates to permanently settle in the Kashmir region, to weaken local residents economically.

“The Indian government is looting the natural resources of occupied Kashmir,” the statement said.

UPA coalition chairman Mir Shahid Saleem and other speakers appealed to the Kashmiri people to wage a united struggle for the restoration of their democracy, political, economic and human rights. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)