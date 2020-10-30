Iraqis Celebrate Prophet’s Birthday by Nasyid in the Old City of Mosul

Baghdad, MINA – Hundreds of Iraqis gathered in the old city of Mosul to celebrate the Prophet’s Birthday holiday by singing Islamic nasyid songs.

The celebrations coincided with political tensions between several Muslim-majority countries and France over the publication of caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad.

Sweets and juices were distributed to people around the market, while enjoying the music band singing religious songs. Euro News reported on Thursday.

The celebration was attended by scholars, figures, and some city officials, enjoying a wealth of programs that included religious songs and lectures. Meanwhile, the celebrities shared traditional food.

Several participants expressed their disappointment with the French president’s attitude toward cartoons offensive to the Prophet. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)