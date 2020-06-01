Iran Still to Open Mosques Despite High Covid-19 Cases

Tehran, MINA – Iran’s President, Hassan Rouhani, said the mosques would be opened for five times of prayer throughout the country. Although some areas still have a high coronavirus infection cases.

“The door to mosques across the country will be open to the public for daily prayers,” Rouhani said. Thus quoted from Republika on Monday.

Rouhani continued worshipers must pay attention to social distance and other health protocols. But he did not say exactly when the mosques will be reopened.

In addition, the shopping center will remain open beyond 06.00 p.m, closing time is enforced as part of the ‘lockdown’ application.

Iranian media reports, authorities are taking tougher action to ensure health regulations are complied with. They ban people from buses and metro trains if they don’t wear masks.

Head of the Coronavirus Task Force led by the government of Tehran, Alireza Zali, said the situation in the capital was still unfavorable.

He said, the easing of gradual restrictions should be accompanied by more serious observance of the rules.

According to the latest health ministry data, Iran has reported 148,950 cases, and 7,734 deaths due to Covid-19. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)