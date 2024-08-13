Iran Revolutionary Guard Holds Military Drills amid Rising Tensions with Israel

Tehran, MINA – Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards Corps is holding a military drill to the west of the country, the official news agency IRNA reported as quoted by Middle East Monitor on Monday.

IRNA quoted an IRGC official as saying that the drills, which began on Friday, are continuing in the western Kermanshah province near the border with Iraq to enhance combat readiness and vigilance.

Iran has vowed to punish Israel following the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran on 31 July.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has warned: “Whoever harms us in a way we have never seen before, we will probably strike them in a way that has never happened before. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)