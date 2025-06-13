Iran’s Leader Appoints New Military Commanders Following Assassinations

Tehran, MINA – In the wake of deadly Israeli airstrikes that targeted and killed several top Iranian commanders, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, has appointed new senior military officials to key positions within Iran’s armed forces, Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

In a decree issued on Friday, Ayatollah Khamenei named Major General Seyyed Abdulrahim Mousavi as the new chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces.

He also appointed Major General Mohammad Pakpour as the new chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Major General Ali Shademani as the commander of the Khatam al-Anbia Headquarters.

These appointments come in the aftermath of coordinated airstrikes by the Israeli regime on Friday night, which struck multiple locations in and around Tehran and other Iranian cities.

The attacks resulted in the assassinations of several high-ranking military officials, including former Chiefs of Staff Chairman Major General Mohammad Baqeri, IRGC Commander Major General Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbia Commander Major General Gholamali Rashid, and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh.

In response to these unprecedented strikes, the Islamic Republic of Iran Armed Forces are reportedly preparing for a military response. []

