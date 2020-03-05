Iran Cancels Friday Prayers in All Provincial Capitals

Tehran, MINA – Concern over the rapid spread of coronavirus in Iran has led authorities to cancel Friday prayers in all provincial capitals and major cities.

Tehran and other regions canceled Friday prayers last week because of the outbreak, thus quoted from New Arab from Thursday, March 5.

Iran has previously announced that the new coronavirus (COVID-19) has killed 92 people amid 2,922 confirmed cases in the Islamic Republic, becoming the highest death rate in the world outside China.

Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour announced new figures at a press conference in Tehran, increasing the number of Iranian deaths beyond Italy, a European country which also experienced a surge of serious infections. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)