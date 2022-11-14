IOF Demolish Three Palestinian Houses in Bethlehem

Bethlehem, MINA – Israeli occupation forces demolished this morning, Monday three Palestinian houses in the village of Al-Minya, southeast of Bethlehem, MINA Contributor in Palestine reported.

Local Palestinian sources said that a large number of the occupation forces, accompanied by bulldozers, stormed the village in the early hours of this morning, and demolished the houses owned by the Palestinian citizen Rashid al-Kawazbeh and his sons.

Al-Kawazbeh added that each of the three houses has an area of ​​250 square meters, and the occupation forces did not notify their owners before the demolition.

It is noteworthy that the village of Minya is subjected to continuous attacks by the Israeli settlers and the occupation soldiers, represented by the demolition of houses and agricultural rooms, with the aim of harassing the Palestinian citizens and forcing them to leave it. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)