International Al-Quds Week in Gaza Enlivened by Various Exhibitions

Gaza City, MINA – Organizations in the Gaza Strip announced the activities of International Al-Quds Week on Friday which was marked by the inauguration of the “Jerusalem Landmarks” exhibition at the Omari Mosque in the center of Gaza City.

The exhibition opens on the north side of the Omari Mosque, starting on Friday and will last for 3 days, Wakalah Safa reported.

The exhibition aims to introduce visitors to the most prominent Islamic landmarks in Jerusalem, through maps and photos. Representative in the Legislative Council, Ahmed Abu Halabiya, said in his speech on behalf of the institutions operating in Jerusalem, “Al-Aqsa Mosque and Al-Quds will remain the eternal capitals of our Palestinian people.”

Abu Halabiya explained that the occupation attacked Muslim holy sites, churches and Christian homes in the city of Jerusalem in persistent aggressive violations.

“The occupation committed this crime with the aim of Judaizing this holy city, obliterating its features, changing its Arab and Islamic identity and culture, and creating a false Jewish history by claiming the existence of a temple in the Al-Aqsa area,” he said.

He stressed that the crimes of the Israeli occupation against Al-Aqsa are a clear violation and are in contravention of international law, charters and declarations.

“However, our people continued to put up a valiant resistance in all its forms,” ​​he continued.

Abu Halabiya called on the Palestinians to continue this courage, challenge and courageous resistance in all its forms. Because it is “the only way to liberate the lands and holy places, above all is the right of self-determination for our people and the establishment of our independent state”. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)