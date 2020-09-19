Indonesia’s U-20 World Cup Venue to Finish in March 2021

VENUE EVENT INTERNATIONAL: Workers tidy up the audience seats at Gelora Bung Tomo. Major improvements will be made to the stadium. (Guslan Gumilang / Jawa Pos)

Surabaya, MINA – Indonesia FIFA U-20 World Cup 2021 Organizing Committee (INAFOC) is targeting all venues for the 2021 U-20 World Cup to be completed in March next year.

It was said directly by the Chairman of INAFOC and the Indonesian Minister of Youth and Sports, Zainudin Amali when he visited the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium (GBT), Surabaya, Friday (18/9), and welcomed by the Mayor of Surabaya, Tri Rismaharini.

The GBT Stadium is one of the six stadiums designated as the venue for the U-20 World Cup.

Zainuddin Amali hopes that all stadiums can have their feasibility tested at least by the end of this year. He also considered that the preparation for the stadium to be proud of the City of Heroes citizens should be emulated by other local governments.

“Yes, there will be a trial. We hope it will be early this year. The minimum field will be March 2021, ”said Minister Zainuddin in a written statement received by MINA.

“So, we have started to press the technique and all kinds. Anyway, the point is Surabaya is ready, Thank you Mrs. Risma, “he added.

Zainuddin Amali said that his party had not received further information regarding FIFA’s visit to Indonesia. And the most important thing at this time is to review how far all the stadiums have been prepared.

“Don’t know, later they (FIFA) will decide. We don’t know when, but anyway before coming, FIFA will definitely tell us, “he said.

Apart from Gelora Bung Tomo, there are five other stadiums, namely. Namely Gelora Bung Karno Stadium (Jakarta), Jakabaring Stadium (Palembang), Si Jalak Harupat Stadium (Bandung), Manahan Stadium (Solo), and Kapten I Wayan Dipta Stadium (Bali). (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)