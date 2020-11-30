Indonesian Task Forces Hunt Perpetrators of Murder in Central Sulawesi

Central Sulawesi, MINA – Indonesian government asked the authorities to pursue the perpetrators of the murder of four people in a family in Sigi, Central Sulawesi.

The Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD said that currently Army-Police officers who are members of the Tinombala Operations Task Force are hunting for the perpetrators of the murder, as a follow-up to President Joko Widodo’s orders.

“Earlier, the Tinombala team had conveyed the steps it took to pursue the perpetrators and carry out isolation and siege to places suspected of having links to the perpetrators,” Mahfud MD said on Sunday night as quoted from Anadolu Agency (AA).

The government also believes that the perpetrators of the killings are East Indonesia Mujahidin (MIT) terror group.

“Indeed, the perpetrator is the East Indonesian Mujahidin. The East Indonesia Mujahidin Group is the remnant of the Santoso group, which currently has a few more people left, and the Tinombala operation, or the Tinombala Task Force is pursuing it now,” Mahfud added.

Regarding this incident, the government hopes that the leaders of religious communities, especially in Central Sulawesi, will continue to maintain friendship so that the community will not be provoked by religious issues.

He also condemned the massacre and the Government expressed deep sorrow to the victims and their families for the incident.

Previously, four people were killed in a murder allegedly carried out by the Poso East Indonesia Mujahidin network (MIT) terrorist group in Lembontongoa Village, Sigi Regency, Central Sulawesi Province, police said.

Karo Penmas, Public Relations Division of the National Police, Brigadier General Awi Setiyono, said the four victims who died were Yasa, Pinu, Naka and Pedi.

They are husband and wife, children and son-in-law.

“According to five witnesses, the perpetrators were approximately 10 people, three of whom were carrying rifles and two hand-held firearms,” ​​said Awi on Saturday.

When the police showed the MIT terrorist DPO image, Awi continued, the witness believed that three of the perpetrators are members of the group led by Ali Kalora. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)