Indonesian Soldiers Successfully Block Israeli Tanks in Lebanese Border

Adisa, Lebanon, MINA – Indonesian National Armed Forces soldiers who joined the Garuda XXIII-M / United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) contingent have recently come to the attention of the world because they managed to block Israel’s main battle tank Merkava Mark IV, withdrawing from the border.

The actions of the TNI soldiers were seen in a video shared via Instagram by @lebanese.army_, as quoted by MINA on Friday.

In the video, a number of Indonesian Forces carrying the UN flag waved as a warning to Israeli soldiers who broke through the blue line fence, the border in the area of ​​Adisa, south of Lebanon to return to their territory.

Behind the TNI, the Lebanese army was also preparing to destroy the tank by carrying a rocket propelled grenade (RPG) or anti-tank weapon.

Seeing the action of the TNI soldier, the Zionist sophisticated battle tank turned and retreated to leave the location. The heroic action of the TNI could derail the armed confrontation between the Israeli and Lebanese army.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon is a temporary UN force in Lebanon that was established based on Security Council Resolution No. 425 and No. 426, to restore international peace and security, and help the Lebanese government restore its effective authority in the area.

Indonesia itself has participated in sending its troops as part of the UN peacekeeping force since 1957. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)